18 matches on Mackeson 3×3 Classic opening night

The inaugural Mackeson/Rawle Toney 3X3 Classic bounced off on Saturday evening at the Burnham hard court on Middle and Carmichael Streets where some of the top basketball players in Guyana converged. The competition, which was scheduled to conclude last night, features 12 teams.

A total of 18 matches were contested on Saturday with each game being 10 minutes long. In the first matchup of the evening Pitbulls 3.0 battled the Flamethrowers, the Pitbulls asserted their dominance extinguishing the flames of the Flame Throwers to defeat them 16-07. The next game saw the Plaisance Ballers being edged out by the Dark Knights 11-10. Other results saw Top Ballers chasing out the Invaders 16-12 and Sleepers thumping GT Ballers 21-0, while Smooth brushed Savants 21-07.

This tournament will see a total of $300,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, while the MVP of the event will receive a pair of basketball sneakers of his choice.

Fireside Grill N Chill is sponsoring the Andrew Ifill MVP Trophy along with $1000 for each four point shot that is scored during the two-day tournament.

The Mackeson/Rawle Toney3x3 classic has received a $25,000 donation from the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) for a national three-point contest and its the first senior tournament in Guyana to be registered on FIBA 3×3 planet.