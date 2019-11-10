Youman Nabi Messages 2019

From President David Granger

I extend greetings to all Guyanese but, especially, to the Islamic community, on the sacred occasion of Youman Nabi.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad’s (On whom be Peace) birth is commemorated on the occasion of Youman Nabi. It is a day when Muslims and non-Muslims recall his life and labours and reflect on his total obedience to God as evinced in his ideals, teachings and service to humanity.

The Holy Prophet (On whom be Peace) taught by example. He preached mutual understanding and respect. He showed compassion, kindness and love towards others. These virtues strengthen human relations and foster happy households, happy families and happy communities.

The Holy Prophet’s (On whom be Peace) exemplary life of working together to build a gentler more genial world – characterised by the values of compassion and grace and in which differences are respected – should be contemplated by all Guyanese, on this sacred day.

**

Eid Meeladun Nabi Message from the President of the CIOG

In the name of Allah (SWT), The Merciful, The Compassionate

O Allah bless our beloved Muhammad, the light of lights, the secret of secrets, the antidote for depression and the key to the door of ease, Muhammad the selected one, and upon his family the pure ones, as much as the bounties of Allah and His blessings.

Asalaamu-AlaikumWa-RahmatullahiWaBarakatuh.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (SWT) be with you all.

Hadhrat Ubayy ibn Ka‘bRadiyalláhu Anhu relates:

I said, “O Messenger of Allah, I send much blessings on you. What proportion of my dua should I devote to you?”He said, “As much as you like.” I said, “A quarter?” He said, “As much as you like, and if you increased it would only be better for you.” I said, “Then a half?” He said, “As much as you like and if you increased then it would only be better for you.” I said, “Then two thirds?” He said, “As much as you like and if you increased it would only be better for you.”

I said, “I’ll devote all of my Dua to sending blessings on you.”

RasululláhSallalláhuAlayhiWasallam said, “In that case it will suffice you from your worries and your sins will be forgiven.” ~ Tirmidhi

My brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity, on this most auspicious occasion of observing the birth and life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu ‘AlaihiwaSallam), I extend to you on behalf of the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana greetings on the Mawlid. I pray that Allah (SWT) continue to bless us and accept all our devotion and service. Ameen.

Perhaps the greatest mercy that Allah (SWT) bestowed upon humanity was sending His Blessed Messenger Muhammad (SAWS). God Almighty describes His best Creation thus:

And you are of the highest standard of character (Quran 68:4)

The Prophet’s (SAWS) character was of such high moral excellence that Allah (SWT) Himself mentioned its greatness. The Prophet (SAWS) was destined to be the best human being ever to live on Earth— the most virtuous, the most patient, the most loving, the most courteous, the most merciful among men, the best to his wives, the best to his friends, the best to his family, the most honest, the most trustworthy, and so much more that even his enemies testified to it.

We are reminded in many narrations that when the Prophet (SAWS) was born the thrones of kings shook, palaces crumbled, idols in the Kabaa fell, and fire that was worshipped extinguished.

The Prophet (SAWS) was of such a high and sublime character that, after years of persecution, he marched triumphant into the city of his birth at the head of the largest army ever assembled in Arabian history. With his head bowed in humility,

He declared a general amnesty and granted war criminals refuge. The Prophet’s (SAWS) magnanimity was so powerful that it led to a mass conversion among the citizens of Makkah. Even Abu Sufyan, his archenemy, embraced the religion of Islam. In the months that followed, almost all of Arabia dispatched representatives to swear allegiance to the Prophet (SAWS) and to enter into the faith of Islam.

During a period of twenty-three years, Muhammad (SAWS), Peace be upon Him, had succeeded in uniting a feuding people trapped in cycles of violence into one people with a sense of destiny and a mission that would transform the world.

He (SAWS) elevated the low, and he lowered the elevated that they might meet in that middle place known as brotherhood. He (SAWS) infused in them a love of learning, unleashing a creative power that would lead to some of the most extraordinary scientific breakthroughs in human history.

The spirituality He (SAWS) inspired in his people led to the construction of seven hundred mosques in the Spanish city of Cordoba in the West, and a restoration of Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem in the East. In its precincts, his followers built the Dome of the Rock (Qubbat al-Sakhra), as a testimony to the oneness of God.

The Prophet (SAWS) died on the same day he was born, in the same house he had lived in for ten years in Madinah, on a small bed made of leather stuffed with palm fibers, in the arms of his beloved wife Aisha (RA).

His dying words were, “Treat your women well, and do not oppress your servants, the prayer, the prayer, don’t be neglectful of the prayer. O God, my highest companion, my highest companion.”

The occasion of celebrating the birth and life of our Master and Guide Prophet Muhammad (SAWS) should be used to strengthen our will to follow His (SAWS) example. We oftentimes pride ourselves on the strictness of our adherence to the way of this blessed Messenger (SAWS) in various aspects of our lives.

However, are we emulating Him by trying to be merciful to our fellow man? If we aren’t, we should understand that our adherence to His Sunnah is wanting.

Would the Prophet (SAWS) approve if he witnessed division amongst us that is tearing us apart? Let us practice mercy on issues where differences are valid and avoid harsh words and work together in accordance with our sacred law.

O mankind, truly we have created you male and female, and have made you nations and tribes that you may recognise one another (Quran 49:13). If we follow our Creator’s directive to learn about, appreciate and respect each other, we will replace ignorance and prejudice with understanding, sensitivity, mutual respect and unity.

We should remember that our love for the Prophet (SAWS) will be a means of our being with Him (SAWS) Inshallah. Let us spend these days in increased Salawat upon the Prophet (SAWS), his family, and pray for all of Humanity. Let us repent to Allah (SWT) and renew our commitment to following the Laws of Allah swt by following the middle way; the way of Rasoolullah (SAWS).

I ask Allah (swt) to bless all of you and join us in praising our Beloved Prophet (SAWS).

O Allah, bless our Master Muhammad, who opened what was closed and sealed what was before. He makes the truth victorious by the truth and he is the guide to Your Straight Path. And bless his Household as it befits his immense stature and splendour.

Oh Allah! Bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is remembered, and bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is not remembered.

May the Peace and Blessing of the Most Merciful be upon each and everyone one.

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam WaRahmatullahiWaBarakaatuh.

**

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

Youman Nabi Greetings

The People’s National Congress Reform extends Youman Nabi Greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters and to all Guyanese.

Youman Nabi is a celebration of the Birth Anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. The day is marked by sermons, recitation of litanies, honouring of religious dignitaries, gift giving, and a feast. The occasion also serves as a reminder that whatever trials and tribulations we face, the prophet of God faced even greater and yet he never allowed anger and hatred to determine his actions.

We, in Guyana, can benefit from the legacy by using it as an instrument, not only for promoting understanding among our various ethnic, religious and social groups, but also, and more importantly, for bringing a healing towel to dilemmas and challenges which affect the nation as we usher in our 50th year as a Republic.

As we all celebrate Youman Nabi 2019, we need to recommit ourselves to the achievement of the ideals of a truly multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society where there is unity in diversity.

Happy Youman Nabi to all Guyanese!

**

A MESSAGE FROM THE PPP ON THE OCCASION OF YOUMAN NABI

Youman Nabi is very sacred to Muslims across the world since both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Muhammad, (PBUH), are observed. It is also a time when they would gather in worship and reflection on the exemplary life and teachings of their Holy prophet.

On the observance of this auspicious occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes to all Guyanese, particularly the Muslim communities here in Guyana and across the Diaspora.

Like all of our national religious observances, the significance of Youman Nabi offers many pertinent lessons in humility, contentment, respect and love among mankind. The PPP firmly believes that the messages offer guidance and if heeded, will help forge a collective effort to aid in the universal realisation of peace, togetherness, forgiveness and tolerance.

The occasion therefore presents an opportune moment for reflection and introspection. As our Muslim brothers and sisters congregate across our dear country in observance of this auspicious occasion, our Party extends greetings and for much success for the various activities planned.

**

IAC YoumanNabi Message 2019

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the occasion of Youman Nabi, a national holiday, which commemorates the birth of (and the death) the Holy Prophet Muhammad (On Whom Be Peace).

The IAC recognises that followers of Islam were present in this country since the days of slavery, as many of the enslaved Africans were Muslims.

The IAC also recognises that new influxes of Muslims to this occurred during the period of indentureship, as approximately one out of every five East Indian immigrants was a follower of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon).

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to remember the moral pathways outlined by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon) in which he called upon all mankind to the way of peace and to the belief in supreme being, and thus reminded them of the importance of principles such as faith, repentance, honesty, simplicity, equality and concerned for the dispossessed and the poor.

The IAC, in this significant commemoration of one who arguably is the greatest human who ever lived and who preached the value of love, sacrifice and compassion, to be positively influenced, so that our everyday interactions with each other, irrespective of ethnic religious and class origins.

The IAC is therefore pleased to join with Muslims here and worldwide to observe this auspicious day, and urge that special prayers be offered for peace, so that our country can move forward with prosperity.

Happy Youman Nabi from the IAC.