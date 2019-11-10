Successful workshops conclude with Deep South Rupununi Villages – Indigenous Land Issues on the front burner

The Communications component of the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Project on Friday wrapped up a successful week of workshops in Aishalton, Muraranau, Awaraunau and Shea Villages in deep South Rupununi, Region Nine.

Scores of residents attended the workshops from the respective villages where pertinent information was shared on Demarcation and acquiring a Certification of Title, Application for an Extension and the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM).

The project, which is executed by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, saw a team comprising Special Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs with responsibility for Community Development, Martin Cheong; Communications Associate, Tana Yussuff; Director of the GRM Orinthia Schmidt; Communications Officer in the Ministry, Alethea Grant; and driver Conrad George receiving positive feedback during the sessions.

Cheong said, “The Communications Strategy, which is why we are here today in the South Rupununi, seeks to give pertinent information to all the communities involved in this whole process from the time they apply for an absolute grant to the time they receive a certificate of title; from the time they apply for an extension until they have a certificate of title for the extension. It is going good so far”.

When the ALT Project commenced in 2013, nearly six dozen villages were earmarked. Cheong said while it remains crucial for Indigenous livelihood, it was a bit ambitious since a number of villages that were included had outstanding issues to be addressed prior to 2013, especially for the communities in the Upper Mazaruni.

“Nothing can be done; they have already decided that they would not talk demarcation or anything relating to their lands until the court case that has been going on for nearly 21 years now gets a ruling. So that in itself took away actually achieving the objectives from this project.”

Cheong said, “We have tweaked it over time and we have excluded them from the last phase of this project and we have now included six other communities, particularly from the Rupununi area, that have interest in extension.”

Communications Associate Tana Yussuff told scores of residents in Aishalton that, “Amerindian Communities are the major stakeholders of this project.”

“It’s necessary that we hold workshops like this in all 68 villages so that you can understand the process and all the issues and concerns you can raise at this meeting too.”

Following the conclusion of the workshop, Immacaulata Casimero, who is a vocal and active member of the village said, “It’s something good for me. We are being educated on what is expected of us as community members…

We have one goal and that goal is to ensure we have rights and full legal ownership to our lands. With this, it’s a way to move forward.”

Another resident, Gavin Winter, said, “It’s informational in that we are able to hear what is required of communities to apply for title or extension.

“There is something new that is being mentioned here to give us hope of getting our extension. I have learnt about the grievance mechanism. This is the first time that we are hearing about this so this is a forum where we can bring our problems or issues.”

Keith James, another resident said, “It’s important to me and to everybody who is living in Aishalton. I know it will be a long process but nevertheless we are here. I learnt a lot from it but we need to be educated more on this part here because we will understand more about it”.

Elizabeth Andrey said, “We will benefit from it. I’m happy that my mother is still alive and I’m sure, she would feel much happier to hear that we get through with our land extension so what you people did here is very interesting and it ‘kinda’ open our thinking.”

Richard Kaitan, a resident and the Health Worker of Shea Village, said, “The workshop was very successful. I learnt a lot and I know the people of Shea Village learnt a lot, too.

“Now they know how to report problems or issues we have in the village. For example, overlapping and them things. At least the villagers understand how they would strike to that end.”

Mr. Bernard Ritchie, a 66-year-old resident who has been actively involved in Shea Village lands, said, “The most important thing is that we are here together to say something, to air our views concerning our lands.”

Land Ownership for the Indigenous Peoples remains the primary focus of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.

Cheong reminded, “If you have followed the manifesto of the APNU/AFC Coalition Government one of the things we had promised is that we would deal with Amerindian land issues in a very definitive way. It’s the President’s desire to see all these communities land issues are addressed in a very comprehensive manner.”

Villagers were given the opportunity to compose songs and perform poems that reflect the importance of land ownership, which will ensure sustained livelihood.

Additionally, a technical team will be returning to the Region in the coming weeks to conduct an investigation visit in villages that requested extensions.