She start hustle me, so I tell she move – Court hears

Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A bus driver on Friday explained to the court why he got charged for assault and for using threatening behaviour towards a woman.
The man, Dellon Foster, who was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, pleaded guilty to the assault charge but denied the other charge.
One charge stated that on November 5, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, he assaulted Tina Basdeo.
The second charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, he threatened Basdeo.
“I went to the wash bay cleaning my bus, and she start hustle me so I tell she move from here… She return with she man and she slap me and throw Guinness on me,” Foster explained.
He added that after Basdeo assaulted him, he approached her but a woman intervened and said “She’s a woman, don’t hit her; go to the station.”
The court heard that when Foster went to the station, he got charged.
No objection was made by the prosecutor to bail, and bail was granted by Senior Magistrate Daly in the sum of $20,000.
The matter was adjourned to December 14, 2019.
Senior Magistrate Daly also highlighted that the virtual complainant was also charged.
Nov 10, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad A masterful 87 from Tion Webster and a four wicket-haul from pacer Anderson Phillip led Trinidad &Tobago Red Force to a six-wicket win against last year’s runners-up...
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
One of the most popular women around the world is American congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The press refers to... more
How much lower can the AFC descend? The party has been abused, humiliated and disgraced by the PNCR. Yet it continues to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]