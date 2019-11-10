She start hustle me, so I tell she move – Court hears

A bus driver on Friday explained to the court why he got charged for assault and for using threatening behaviour towards a woman.

The man, Dellon Foster, who was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, pleaded guilty to the assault charge but denied the other charge.

One charge stated that on November 5, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, he assaulted Tina Basdeo.

The second charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, he threatened Basdeo.

“I went to the wash bay cleaning my bus, and she start hustle me so I tell she move from here… She return with she man and she slap me and throw Guinness on me,” Foster explained.

He added that after Basdeo assaulted him, he approached her but a woman intervened and said “She’s a woman, don’t hit her; go to the station.”

The court heard that when Foster went to the station, he got charged.

No objection was made by the prosecutor to bail, and bail was granted by Senior Magistrate Daly in the sum of $20,000.

The matter was adjourned to December 14, 2019.

Senior Magistrate Daly also highlighted that the virtual complainant was also charged.