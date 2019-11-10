Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

PPP/C promises criminalisation on non-disclosure of contracts…

Jagdeo is being hypocritical to make such a statement- Amna Ally

Leader of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, had announced at one of his recent press conferences that if his party wins the upcoming General election, the newly installed Government would make non-disclosure of oil contracts and receipts a criminal offence.

PNCR Executive member, Amna Ally

However, Executive Member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally, laughs in the face of Jagdeo’s “disingenuous” remarks.
During the PNCR weekly Friday press briefing, Ally stated, “The PPP has taken dishonesty and hypocrisy to new heights.
“Jagdeo, while as President, never made public the contracts he signed. So, to tell the media that it should be made a crime to keep contracts secret is disingenuous, hypocritical and ridiculous. In and out of the office; the PPP cannot be trusted.”
To this day, several contracts signed under the PPP Government – with Jagdeo at the helm – have not been released. These include, but are not limited to the Marriott contract, the Sanata Complex contract, the Berbice Bridge contract, and the Bai Shan Lin contract.
“It is important to weigh Jagdeo’s promise against his record with contract non-disclosures. It appears the former President has learnt from his experience hiding contracts from the public, when he was head of state.”
Ally, who also serves as the Minister of Social Protection, said, “There was no transparency when the PPP was in office. That was one of the reasons why the people of Guyana voted them out of office in May 2015, just four short years ago.”
The PNCR is aware, she continued, that the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA), is currently investigating the cause of how oil blocks offshore Guyana were given to companies with no oil and gas experience.

 

