Guyanese gets 52 years in Brazil for setting fire to two families he believed stole his motorbike

A Guyanese national will spend the next 52 years in a Brazilian prison for the attempted murder of two Venezuelan families.

On Friday, Gordon Fowler also known as “Jamaica”, was condemned by the Jury Court of the State of Roraima, Brazil.

On February 5 and on February 8, last year, in Boa vista, Fowler with the use of a lighter and alcohol set two Venezuelan families ablaze while they were asleep.

The first family to be attacked was a man and his wife. They were sleeping in the balcony of their house when Fowler approached and doused them with the alcohol and set them alight. The entire ordeal was recorded by nearby security cameras.

The second family was also asleep when Fowler sneaked through an open window, and repeated his actions.

This time apart from a couple being injured, a three-year-old child and a one-year-old baby were also set on fire.

According to investigations carried out by the relevant authorities, it was learnt that Fowler had taken his revenge on the families because of an alleged theft of his motorcycle.

The attempted murder charge was supported by Justice Carlos Paixao de Olivera and Fowler was tried in the Jury Court.

The 52-year sentence was handed down by the Judges of the court at the request of the Public Prosecutor.