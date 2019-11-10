Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese gets 52 years in Brazil for setting fire to two families he believed stole his motorbike

Nov 10, 2019 News 0

A Guyanese national will spend the next 52 years in a Brazilian prison for the attempted murder of two Venezuelan families.

One of the Crime Scenes and Jailed Gordon fowler

On Friday, Gordon Fowler also known as “Jamaica”, was condemned by the Jury Court of the State of Roraima, Brazil.
On February 5 and on February 8, last year, in Boa vista, Fowler with the use of a lighter and alcohol set two Venezuelan families ablaze while they were asleep.
The first family to be attacked was a man and his wife. They were sleeping in the balcony of their house when Fowler approached and doused them with the alcohol and set them alight. The entire ordeal was recorded by nearby security cameras.
The second family was also asleep when Fowler sneaked through an open window, and repeated his actions.
This time apart from a couple being injured, a three-year-old child and a one-year-old baby were also set on fire.
According to investigations carried out by the relevant authorities, it was learnt that Fowler had taken his revenge on the families because of an alleged theft of his motorcycle.
The attempted murder charge was supported by Justice Carlos Paixao de Olivera and Fowler was tried in the Jury Court.
The 52-year sentence was handed down by the Judges of the court at the request of the Public Prosecutor.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Webster, Phillip give Red Force 6-wkt win against Jaguars

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Webster, Phillip give Red Force 6-wkt...

Nov 10, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad A masterful 87 from Tion Webster and a four wicket-haul from pacer Anderson Phillip led Trinidad &Tobago Red Force to a six-wicket win against last year’s runners-up...
Read More
Smalta Girls’ U-11 Peewee football tourney underway

Smalta Girls’ U-11 Peewee football tourney...

Nov 10, 2019

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior Indoor Hockey Championships Old Fort, Saints and GCC among Friday’s winners

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior...

Nov 10, 2019

Over $2million in prizes for Inaugural Rio Indoor Tournament – fans to win cash

Over $2million in prizes for Inaugural Rio Indoor...

Nov 10, 2019

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 balls tournament RH Canje defeat Guymine to lift New Amsterdam Canje title

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 balls tournament RH...

Nov 10, 2019

Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football kicks off today at Den Amstel

Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football kicks...

Nov 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019