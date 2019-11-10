Cops dismantle several carjacking gangs

Over the past weeks, the Guyana Police Force has dismantled several carjacking gangs in different regions across Guyana.

Police officers working on information have arrested at least 39 suspected carjackers after raiding Diamond, Craig, Grove and Sarah Johanna located on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

When contacted, police sources indicated that initial investigation has revealed that the carjacking gangs are linked to each other. However, it was made clear that the suspects in police custody are the ones stealing or illegally obtaining the stolen property but the mastermind is still unknown.

While carrying out a four-hour raid at Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, police officers acting on intelligence, yesterday, swooped down on several hideouts and found a large quantity of pitbull minibus parts, which are suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

On Thursday, a police raid at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway uncovered a number of stolen items including one motorcycle, five generators, two weeding machines, a number of mechanical tools, a number of car doors and other parts, one minibus shell, and a Toyota 192 motorcar shell. Other articles were seized by the policemen. During that raid 13 suspects were arrested.

After raiding Diamond, Craig and Grove a few weeks back, 19 persons were arrested.

In an invited comment on the issue, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division Commander, Kurleigh Simon, stated that his Division has been receiving several complaints from concerned residents about the high rate of criminal activities that have been occurring in these villages.

The suspects are in police custody assisting with investigation.