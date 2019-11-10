Civil society can’t be de only watchdog

Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Nov 10, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Guyana is a strange place. It got civil society and it got every odda society. It even got burial society. Dem boys can understand how de burial society quiet but dem can’t understand how dem odda society does only mek noise when dem farrin people seh something.
Guyana find oil. Up come some specialist who announce dat because dem two big political parties don’t knock glass together dem can’t control de oil sector. Dem boys want to know why de same specialist never seh dem big political parties can’t control sugar and bauxite.
From de time de expert talk, some group calling itself civil society jump up and seh how it ready to control de oil sector. Dis was de same group dat build de Berbice River Bridge. To dis day, de bridge can’t mek a profit.
Dem boys know dat indeed de country need a watchdog fuh de oil sector. Somebody got to watch if Exxon gon tell Guyana it only pumping 1,000 barrels a day when it pumping 120,000 barrels. Of course, Guyana need more than one watchdog. Anybody wid sense would have more than one dog.
Dat is because all de thieves got to do is ketch a bitch in heat and throw she over the fence. While de bulldog looking after he business, de thieves gon be looking after dem own business. In de same way, civil society gon be looking after dem business.
Dem boys already see all de societies dat would form civil society just like de politicians. Some only got one person and some of dem don’t talk to one anodda. One man was some anti-corruption watchdog. Reporters use to call pon him fuh everything. He was part of civil society.
Now since Exxon slip a small piece in he corner, de man more silent than de burial society. There is need for a close look at Guyana’s wealth but civil society can’t look over. Dem boys got to do it.
Talk half and watch dem specialist.
Nov 10, 2019By Sean Devers in Trinidad A masterful 87 from Tion Webster and a four wicket-haul from pacer Anderson Phillip led Trinidad &Tobago Red Force to a six-wicket win against last year’s runners-up...
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
Nov 10, 2019
One of the most popular women around the world is American congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The press refers to... more
How much lower can the AFC descend? The party has been abused, humiliated and disgraced by the PNCR. Yet it continues to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Why does Harvard University in the United States of America (US) have a moral obligation to provide... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]