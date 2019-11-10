Chinese Medical Team brings needed health services to Kwakwani

By Shikema Dey

Over 130 residents of Kwakwani in the Upper Berbice River benefited from a medical outreach which saw them receiving the needed health services they are not able to access.

The event was hosted by Rong-An Inc., a forestry concession operation in the Upper Demerara region, in collaboration with the Upper Berbice Forest and Agriculture Producers’ Association.

The medical team comprised 16 doctors who specialized in gynecology, pediatrics and general medicine.

Residents there took full advantage of the event which included diagnosing, treating and dispensing medication, free of cost.

A representative from the company, Sarah Huang, said, “Since Rong- An Inc. has an existing relationship with the Kwakwani community, our company recognizes that there is a great number of people who are unable to receive the medical attention they need in Kwakwani.”

“In order to bridge the gap in medical services, Rong- An Inc. reached out to the Chinese medical team to organize the outreach with the hope that it will provide great benefits for the residents,” she stated.

Head of the medical team, Dr. Yang, expressed his team’s commitment to provide quality service to the community.

He pointed out the need for residents to focus on prevention rather than treatment of certain conditions.

Dr. Yang referred to Guyanese suffering with hypertension and diabetes and encouraged the residents to take action and pursue early detection.

He further urged them to make lifestyle changes that would reduce the risks of these conditions in cases where it is detected, to take action to prolong their lives.

Meanwhile, the President of the Upper Berbice Forest and Agriculture Producers’ Association expressed their gratitude to the company and the visiting Medical team for their initiative.

At the conclusion of the outreach, the residents were presented with a large supply of pharmaceuticals by the Chinese Medical team to address the need in the community.