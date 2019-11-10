Better Hope to be fixed- -Harmon

Residents of Better Hope South, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were assured that their roads will be repaired.

This was among the many concerns addressed by Director-General (DG) of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, during a community meeting on Friday.

The Director-General was part of a larger Governmental delegation that fanned out across the several regions on Friday to engage residents at the grassroots level.

“I know that we have had road rehabilitation programmes and I understand all the roads in Vryheid’s Lust were done and some of the roads in Better Hope… I can say to you that we are going to fix all of these roads,” he assured.

Harmon urged the residents to be patient as development is coming their way. “It’s not as if things have become static; development is coming.”

The government official also assured that the canals surrounding the community will be cleared and cleaned before the end of the year. Harmon committed to making contact with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority to ensure that this is done.

While addressing the scores of persons gathered, Harmon reminded that since assuming office, the Coalition Government has made significant strides towards the overall development of Guyana. He reiterated that the Coalition is “here to serve” and to deliver a better good life to every Guyanese.

According to him, the “good life” takes on a different meaning for citizens in various parts of the country – for some it may mean receiving potable water for the first time while for some, it was electricity, better roads, access to healthcare services – all of which the administration has worked assiduously to deliver to everyone.

In every instance, Harmon emphasised, the government ensured that the needs were met and services provided.