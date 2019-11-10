Latest update November 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Better Hope to be fixed- -Harmon

Nov 10, 2019 News 0

Residents of Better Hope South, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were assured that their roads will be repaired.

Director-General Joseph Harmon

Residents and others during the meeting with Director-General Joseph Harmon on Friday

This was among the many concerns addressed by Director-General (DG) of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, during a community meeting on Friday.
The Director-General was part of a larger Governmental delegation that fanned out across the several regions on Friday to engage residents at the grassroots level.
“I know that we have had road rehabilitation programmes and I understand all the roads in Vryheid’s Lust were done and some of the roads in Better Hope… I can say to you that we are going to fix all of these roads,” he assured.
Harmon urged the residents to be patient as development is coming their way. “It’s not as if things have become static; development is coming.”
The government official also assured that the canals surrounding the community will be cleared and cleaned before the end of the year. Harmon committed to making contact with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority to ensure that this is done.
While addressing the scores of persons gathered, Harmon reminded that since assuming office, the Coalition Government has made significant strides towards the overall development of Guyana. He reiterated that the Coalition is “here to serve” and to deliver a better good life to every Guyanese.
According to him, the “good life” takes on a different meaning for citizens in various parts of the country – for some it may mean receiving potable water for the first time while for some, it was electricity, better roads, access to healthcare services – all of which the administration has worked assiduously to deliver to everyone.
In every instance, Harmon emphasised, the government ensured that the needs were met and services provided.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Webster, Phillip give Red Force 6-wkt win against Jaguars

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Webster, Phillip give Red Force 6-wkt...

Nov 10, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad A masterful 87 from Tion Webster and a four wicket-haul from pacer Anderson Phillip led Trinidad &Tobago Red Force to a six-wicket win against last year’s runners-up...
Read More
Smalta Girls’ U-11 Peewee football tourney underway

Smalta Girls’ U-11 Peewee football tourney...

Nov 10, 2019

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior Indoor Hockey Championships Old Fort, Saints and GCC among Friday’s winners

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior...

Nov 10, 2019

Over $2million in prizes for Inaugural Rio Indoor Tournament – fans to win cash

Over $2million in prizes for Inaugural Rio Indoor...

Nov 10, 2019

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 balls tournament RH Canje defeat Guymine to lift New Amsterdam Canje title

BCB/Let’s Bet Sports 100 balls tournament RH...

Nov 10, 2019

Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football kicks off today at Den Amstel

Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football kicks...

Nov 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019