Trophy Stall supports Boodhoo and Ali dominoes

Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Trophy Stall has supported the Ryan Boodhoo and Raymond Ali birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Air Strip Road,
Ogle.
Entrance fee is $12,000 and the double six time is 14:30 hrs.
Proprietor of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich wished the teams well, while organiser Mark Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the sponsor.
