Trophy Stall supports Boodhoo and Ali dominoes

Trophy Stall has supported the Ryan Boodhoo and Raymond Ali birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Air Strip Road,

Ogle.

Entrance fee is $12,000 and the double six time is 14:30 hrs.

Proprietor of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich wished the teams well, while organiser Mark Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the sponsor.