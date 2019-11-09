Trophy Stall sponsors B Class Draughts Tournament

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market continues to lend support to Sport Organisations. Recent sports awardee Mr. Ramesh Sunich yesterday came o

n board and donated three trophies to the Guyana Draughts Association.

The trophies would be used for the National B Class tournament slated for tomorrow at the National Gymnasium. Other sponsors are expected to be on board shortly for the other games the following two weekends.