Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior Indoor Hockey Championships GCC Clubs dominate night two

The Sunshine Snacks Under-21 girls’ competition of the Junior Indoor Hockey Championships produced a nail-biting finish when the pre-tournament

favourites, GBTI GCC Spartans scored a lone goal in the final seconds of play against Saints. The GBTI girls seemed to have the upper hand from the outset of the match but the sturdy defence of Saints held the lethal strike force of Abosaide Cadogan and Sarah Klautky at bay. Klautky seemed to have put the Spartans up by one at the halftime buzzer but the whistle had gone for a Saints infringement just a second earlier to leave the halftime score at 0-0.

Saints goalkeeper Donyale Nurse had made some fine saves in the first half of play and continued this performance in the second half as GCC earned several penalty corners. With time running out for both sides, a skilful solo run by striker Sarah Klautky produced

a penalty corner for GCC at the final buzzer. Midfielder Madison Fernandes stepped up with what would be the final chance to score in the match and broke the deadlock with a powerful flick into the left corner of the net for the 1-0 GCC win.

Although the Saints boys put in a sound team performance, the experienced leadership by Kareem McKenzie, Meshach Sargeant and Samuel Woodroffe, along with solid goalkeeping from Michael Hing saw the GCC Pitbulls come away with a 4-2 victory. Captain McKenzie would hammer in two penalty corner goals for GCC in the first seven minutes of play before Tivesard Garnett could respond in similar fashion for Saints in the tenth. Halftime found the score at 2-1 for the Pitbulls. Sargeant then took over in the second half to put the match beyond reach for Saints with two field goals in the 11th and 13th minutes to end with a 4-2 victory for GCC.

The Farfan & Mendes Under-16 competition saw the Bingo GCC Her-ricanes make their tournament debut against YMCA Old Fort in the girls division. Both teams featured several newcomers to the game and, despite some near misses, resulted in a 0-0 stalemate producing the first points of the competition for both sides. The GBTI GCC Spartans in true dominant fashion then made light work of the SHC Sensations by 3-0. Madison Fernandes scored a double for the Spartans while Sarah Klautky added a single.

In the boys division, the SHC Silencers drew 0-0 against YMCA Old Fort but the latter would rebound in their second match of the evening to drown the Joseph Warriors by 4-0. Yusuf Branot and Daniel Woolford were the heroes for YMCA, scoring two goals each. The SHC Shockwave shocked the GCC War Dogs by 3-0 in the remaining U16 boys match. The entertaining Shakeem Fausette was in fine form, scoring the first two goals for Shockwave while Oshazay Savory added the third in the final minutes.