Retailer denies allegations by Food and Drug Dept. – Claims items exposed were never imported by him

A Mon Repos Retailer has denied the allegations that he knowingly imported four containers packed with expired goods from Canada for the purpose of distribution to the local market.

The Government Analyst Food and Drug Department sent out a release on Wednesday with images attached stating that they had seized the containers.

Upon checking, they revealed a shocking find; expiry dates were deliberately removed and extended with a date-marking machine.

Damaged areas on boxes where the original date was removed were hidden with stickers of the Canadian flag.

Among the allegations was that most, if not all of the food items were close dated, with less than 75% shelf life remaining.

For these reasons, the FDD said, the containers were denied entry.

However, the businessman, Mr. Faizal Alli, through his attorney, Anil Nandlall, denied the allegations.

In a statement issued, Nandlall stated that his client has been importing a variety of food items, beverages and other consumables on a large scale basis but has never been the subject of such an allegation, except for one incident.

The FDD in its press statement pointed out that the move to seize the containers came as a result of several complaints of malpractice from consumers, along with attempts to locate and inspect the businessman’s storage bond.

But according to Nandlall, the distributor accepted the responsibility for the aforementioned incident, and his client was cleared of any wrongdoing.

He further pointed out that the allegations also involved and questioned the integrity of distributors in Canada, along with the Canada Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada.

Nandlall stated that the businessman is willing to address and resolve the allegations, since he has more containers to be shipped to Guyana.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Department had revealed that the businessman would be charged for the offence. It also cautioned Guyanese to be on the lookout for items where the date and labels appear to be tampered with.

Additionally, the department also urged that citizens purchase food items that are “properly labelled in English, have clearly written date marks with a complete address of the manufacture and with font sizes that are clearly legible to the naked eye”.