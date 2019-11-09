Probe launched after soldier’s body recovered from New River

Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
A team comprising members of the 31 Specialist Divers from the Coast Guard at 13:35hrs yesterday recovered the body of a soldier in the river aback of the Medical Centre at Base Camp Jaguar, New River.
Lance Corporal Dwayne Johnson, along with eight other ranks, was at the river at approximately 13:55hrs on Thursday when he went underwater.
According to the army in a statement, an alarm was raised which prompted an immediate search to locate Johnson.
The Defence Headquarters ordered the deployment of the teams and also reached out to the members of the local Amerindian community to assist in the search.
According to the army, the soldier’s family has since been informed and a board of inquiry has been convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The Commander-in-Chief, Defence Board, Chief-of-Staff, officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” a statement from the army said.
