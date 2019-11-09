Phone thief tries to negotiate jail time with magistrate

After a failed attempt at negotiating his jail time, Fizal Mohamed was yesterday further remanded to prison on a robbery charge.

Mohamed who has a love for other people’s cell phones is before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

. It was this magistrate the accused tried to bargain his way through for a small sentence.

He is accused of stealing one Samsung J7 cell phone valued at $67,000 and $60,000 cash from Dindial Abrahim on October 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown.

Mohamed had denied the charge on his first appearance before the court, however yesterday when his matter was recalled the accused attempted to change his plea. He said, “I am already serving a four month sentence for tiefin’ a phone so I would change my plea to this charge if you [magistrate] give me four months again.”

This request did not register to the magistrate as she duly informed the accused she cannot grant him four months on the remaining charge, and in fact, that it will be higher, as he is currently serving a sentence for the same offence and was previously convicted on similar offences.

To this Mohamed said, “Then I change me mind; I will keep my not guilty plea.” He is expected to return to court later this month for the continuation of his matter.

The 44-year-old man is currently in prison for stealing a taxi driver’s cell phone. That charge had stated that on September 18, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he stole a cell phone valued at $250,000, from Daveanand Rampaul.

On the day in question the victim was hired by Mohamed to take him to Georgetown. When Mohamed arrived at the location he asked the taxi driver to borrow his cell phone to make a phone call.

On being handed the cell phone, Mohamed exited the car and fled. The matter was then reported and Mohamed was later arrested and charged.