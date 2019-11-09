Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters to visit Laluni for limited over cricket match

Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
A selected Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters will travel to Laluni, which a picturesque exciting Amerindian village located on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway, to play the host in what is expected to be an exciting 30 overs match tomorrow, Sunday 10th November.
The host who have already played and beaten several teams at the home venue will start as favourites against an equally balanced Masters team from the West Side.
This weekend match is set to begin at 12:30 pm Sharp.Umpire for Match is Ravindra Rangobin.
Trophies on offer are sponsored by Demerara Stationary Supply.
The Masters team comprise of Troy Khan (Captain), Vinod Rajkumar, Avinash Shardanandan, Mohan Chaitram, Hemendra Kowlessar, Abid Haniff, Imtiaz Sadiq, Lalta Suknanand, Shawn McKay, Levroy Miggings, Sheldon Alexander, Seymour Evans, Zamal Khan and Ziyad Khan.
Nov 09, 2019Trophy Stall has supported the Ryan Boodhoo and Raymond Ali birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Air Strip Road, Ogle. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the double six...
Nov 09, 2019
Nov 09, 2019
Nov 09, 2019
Nov 09, 2019
Nov 09, 2019
In my column of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, “History of the PNC: Part 1,” I indicated that there would be a brief... more
Guyana has not yet signed a Crude Lifting Agreement with Exxon Mobil and its partners. Yet, we are being told that Exxon... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The business community in the Caribbean – both foreign and local – has made no collective statement... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]