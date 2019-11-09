Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters to visit Laluni for limited over cricket match

A selected Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters will travel to Laluni, which a picturesque exciting Amerindian village located on the Soesdyke, Linden Highway, to play the host in what is expected to be an exciting 30 overs match tomorrow, Sunday 10th November.

The host who have already played and beaten several teams at the home venue will start as favourites against an equally balanced Masters team from the West Side.

This weekend match is set to begin at 12:30 pm Sharp.Umpire for Match is Ravindra Rangobin.

Trophies on offer are sponsored by Demerara Stationary Supply.

The Masters team comprise of Troy Khan (Captain), Vinod Rajkumar, Avinash Shardanandan, Mohan Chaitram, Hemendra Kowlessar, Abid Haniff, Imtiaz Sadiq, Lalta Suknanand, Shawn McKay, Levroy Miggings, Sheldon Alexander, Seymour Evans, Zamal Khan and Ziyad Khan.