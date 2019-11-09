Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers under-18 school football league Lodge and Annandale flying high

Lodge Secondary and Annandale Secondary are tied at the top of the points table following the completion of round two of the Guyoil/Tradewind Takers Secondary School league that is being contested exclusively at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The Guyoil-Tradewind tankers Schools’ football league continues tomorrow at the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Lodge Secondary pushed their tally to two wins from as many games after defeating Queen’s College 4-1 on Wednesday evening. Queen’s College had started the competition on a high, having thumped Charlestown Secondary 3-1, and had seemingly brought the winning momentum to their encounter against Lodge.
The first goal of the encounter came off the boots of Lodge’s Curt Edwards in the 17th minute, and the scores remained at 1-0 for the remainder of the first half. The equalizer came in the 40th minute when Diarra Thomas, found the back of the net for what was eventually his team’s only goal.
However, Lodge eventually found their momentum, and three more goals were sunk in the QC net in rapid fire.
The Bishops’ High School secured their first victory when they faced off against Cummings Lodge Secondary. Bishops’ goalkeeper Makayah Smith scored a penalty just before half time, and Malachi Richards netted the second from open play in the 53rd minute as Bishops’ recorded a 2-0 win.
Also in winner’s circle was Marian Academy that needled St. John’s College.
The under-18 schools’ football league which is also supported by Ansa McAl continues tomorrow at the MOE ground.

