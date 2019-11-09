Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyana suffering reverse prostitution

Nov 09, 2019 Dem Boys Seh

Poor countries does always give concessions to encourage farrin investors. De belief is that if de pot sweet enough then more investors gun come. Guyana good at attracting investors but de only thing is that it does do wha old people always warn about.
Dem boys know that if a Guyanese go to a farrin country to invest nobody ain’t giving him any concession. He got to battle wid all who live in de farrin country and share de same conditions. De Waterfalls boss man got a business in Uncle Sam. He never get any concession.
Guyana got bauxite but it don’t have de tools to bring up that same bauxite. That is how it encourage dem farrin companies to come. De Chinese come wid Bosai and de Russians come wid Rusal. Jagdeo was de president and he really encourage dem farrin companies.
De thing end up like when a man going after a prostitute, only different. Instead of de man paying de prostitute doing de paying. Guyana paying Rusal fuh tek de bauxite and fuh rob de country. Rusal shipping out 4,000 tonnes of bauxite every day and declaring how it only mine 40 tonnes.
Guyana give Rusal concession fuh fuel. Guyanese buying fuel at $1,000 a gallon because of de tax and Rusal buying de same fuel fuh $600 a gallon and tun round and selling it to dem miners at $900 a gallon.
When dem boys talk Rusal play dead fuh see wha funeral it gun get. It decide to move out dem trucks it buy duty free. But dem boys see. Statia done decide that if dem want to sell dem gun pay every cent in duty that dem rob Guyana.
If is one thing, dem boys looking out fuh de country. Dem have people who don’t care and some wouldn’t even lift a straw to help build de country. But dem boys done know that no farriner should come in and enjoy de sweet. Dem rather dem same don’t-care-damn Guyanese enjoy it.
Talk half and watch how Guyana suffering reverse prostitution.

