GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Futsal D-Day has arrived

D-Day has arrived for the four remaining teams in this year’s GT Beer / Keep Your Five Alive Futsal Competition labeled ‘Battle of the Ballers’.

The venue for tonight’s showdown between the four survivors of what has been another exciting edition of the tournament is the National Gymnasium and the reverberation being heard in the streets is that the setting will be electric and boisterous.

It is expected that fans from the respective communities will come out in large numbers to offer support to their teams as they battle for prize monies in excess of $1million along with some beautiful trophies.

The four semi-finalists Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Bent Street and Gold is Money will be on show to battle for prize monies in excess of $1million along with bragging rights for the next year.

Promoter Kevin Adonis told the media that all systems are in place for fans to enjoy a riveting night of action between the four best teams in the format in the country.

To add to what he said, all four captains are predicting success in the final, making the semi-finals mouthwatering encounters as they seek places for the championship game.

Defending champs Sparta Boss headline the lists of teams scheduled to go toe to toe in what many pundits are touting as the most competitive semi-finals in a long time.

The champs are set to tackle a rejuvenated Future Stars unit that has turned back challenge after challenge throughout the competition, but many believe it could be a case of a bridge too far this time around.

Sparta’s chances of winning will rest on the performances of Gregory Richardson, Sheldon Shepherd, Ryan Hackett and Eusi Phillips.

On the other hand, the Stars will hope that players such as Keiron Solomon, Kevin Cummings and Jamal Cozier continue to shine to get them to the final.

In the other semi-final, Bent Street, the team that has looked unstoppable throughout the tournament go up against a slightly weakened Gold is Money side missing their inspirational captain Hubert Pedro.

However, after a shaky start, they rebounded to beat a stubborn LA Ballers in overtime and many will know that their experience at this stage of competitions has always proved to be a thorn for many opponents.

Gold is Money will be led by leading marksman Jermin Junor, while his support will no doubt come from the experienced Phillip Rowley, Solomon Austin and Randolph Wagner.

On the other hand, Bent Street a team loaded with national standouts will be aiming to take full advantage in the absence of Pedro to reach the championship game.

The likes of Pernel Schultz, Daniel Wilson and William Europe are in their lineup and their only focus will be to dominate their opponents.

Two exhibition games will precede the semi-finals.