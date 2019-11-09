Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPL’s board reverses decision to sack two directors

Nov 09, 2019 News 0

The Board of Directors for the state-owned Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has reversed a decision to sack two senior executives earlier this week. Yesterday, during an emergency meeting of the board, a motion was tabled to have the men reinstated.

Director of Human Resources, Bal Persaud

Deputy CEO, Renford Homer

However, it was reported, at least two directors wanted the men gone.
Sacked earlier this week were Human Resources Director, Bal Persaud, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer with responsibility for administration, Renford Homer.
A few members of the board, who said that they were in the dark, had requested that an urgent board meeting be convened, as they were not aware of the decisions.
It was disclosed yesterday, by GPL sources, that the Chief Executive Officer, Albert Gordon, will now have to recall the two executives, who were also board members.
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, which has charge of the power sector, had said it was unaware of the decision, according to officials familiar with the situation.

GPL Chairman, Rawle Lucas

Reportedly asked to hand over his keys and Nissan X-trail vehicle on Thursday was Persaud. His contract would have been expiring in December. He was reportedly summoned to the CEO’s office and handed a letter ending his contract.
Homer, who performed the CEO’s functions for months before Gordon, a Jamaican, was hired, did not have a contract, as this had expired a few months ago.
Sources disclosed that on Wednesday, GPL Chairman, Rawle Lucas, wrote Board members and informed them that based on the advice of the CEO, a decision had been taken not to renew the contracts of the two officials.
One member questioned whether the decisions were in keeping with the proper procedures.
One official told Kaieteur News that one thing is sure – there was no meeting of the Board of Directors to okay the decisions.
GPL has been coming under fire for decades now for failure to halt the blackout plague due to generator failures as well as transmission and distribution problems.
As recent as over the weekend, the state-owned company announced that it had ran out of fuel, forcing a decision to cut power to several communities on the coastland.
GPL blamed the problem on a delay in a fuel shipment of Heavy Fuel Oil.
The company has been asking for over US$100M to solve generation problems and fix other faults in the medium term.
Government has said that it is looking at natural gas from its oil fields and renewable energy in the long term to fulfill its energy needs.
In the case of GPL, under consecutive administrations, the company has been rated as the worst utility in terms of service.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall supports Boodhoo and Ali dominoes

Trophy Stall supports Boodhoo and Ali dominoes

Nov 09, 2019

  Trophy Stall has supported the Ryan Boodhoo and Raymond Ali birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Air Strip Road, Ogle. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the double six...
Read More
Trophy Stall sponsors B Class Draughts Tournament

Trophy Stall sponsors B Class Draughts Tournament

Nov 09, 2019

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior Indoor Hockey Championships GCC Clubs dominate night two

Sunshine Snacks/Farfan & Mendes Junior...

Nov 09, 2019

Letter to the Sports Editor State of Football in Guyana

Letter to the Sports Editor State of Football in...

Nov 09, 2019

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters to visit Laluni for limited over cricket match

Meten-Meer-Zorg Masters to visit Laluni for...

Nov 09, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers under-18 school football league Lodge and Annandale flying high

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers under-18 school football...

Nov 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019