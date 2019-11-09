Forde proud with GFF’s achievement during 1st term at helm Executive to return unopposed

The current Executive Committee (ExCo) of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) that is being headed by Wayne Forde will return t

o office unopposed today when the ordinary congress and elections is held at the Pegasus Hotel.

Speaking to Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Forde explained that he is happy with all that his ExCo have achieved in their tenure that began in 2015 while noting that the ‘Elite League’ and their ‘overambitious’ approach to international engagements as some shortcomings of the body.

However, Forde alluded to the fact that during his first term, the GFF has achieved many firsts for Guyana’s Football including a clearly identified youth structure, completion of phase one of the FIFA Forward Project, a debut appearance for the men’s team at the Concacaf Gold Cup, development of strategic relations with Denmark Football Union and acquisition of vehicles that alleviates operational costs.

From 2017 to now, there has been over 25 international fixtures with an average cost of around $15million a match. Forde explained that although playing international football is important, the GFF’s commitment to such had saw funds that were allocated for other projects being used to supplement the international engagements. But, in the new and more balanced budget that will be submitted to congress for approval today, has seen some cuts from the international programme, Forde confirmed.

Still on rectifying shortcomings, the GFF Elite League that never reached its full potential will resume in early February with a revamped format which will feature 10 teams.

President Forde explained that what he has been most proud off during the first term is the stability within the football fraternity and the good working relationships with the nine member associations (MAs) which has been fostered by the high level of transparency within the Federation.

Coaching education has been taken seriously by the GFF with over 50 coaches with Concacaf D license certifications, three C licensed officials and three Concacaf instructors.

The support of the Government/State has been important to the GFF from assistance with logistical matters to the leasing of land.

Meanwhile, the relationship with the corporate community has been tremendous with Namilco, KFC, and the Pele Alumni associations among sponsors that have signed on to support programmes on a long term basis.

In conclusion, Forde thanked all stakeholders for their contribution to the beautiful sport and vowed to keep the sport on an upward curve in Guyana during the next four years.