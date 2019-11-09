ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles 40-over Continues tomorrow Sachin Singh’s ton highlights last round action

Sachin Singh registered the only century in the latest round in the ECCB’s Elizabeth Styles 40-over cricket tournament on Sunday last, while Alex

Persaud and Brandon Jordon made half-centuries

AT BETTER HOPE

In what could be described as an upset, 2017 Elizabeth Styles Champions Better-Hope Cricket Club ‘B’ (BCCB) succumbed to Better-Hope Raptors (BHR) in an exciting encounter. Batting first in bright sunshine with the match being reduced to 25 overs, the visitors amassed 243 all out in the final over.

Mustafa Azimulla 34 with 5 X 4 and 3 x 6, Alex Persaud stroking a magnificent 73 striking 5 X 4 and 4 X 6 and Brandon Jordon chipped in with an even 50 not out which included 3 X 4 and 3 X 6. Bowling for BCCB were Ryan Premchand, Ravi Singh, Kevin Singh and Anand Persaud who took one wicket each.

BCCB started the reply shakily until the explosive Sachin Singh arrived at the crease who blasted 110 with 10 X 4 and 8 X 6. Roy Persaud 54 with 4 X 4 and 5 X 6 worked the bowling beautifully but were unable to reach the target when the 25th over ended as BCCB reached 239 for 5, just 5 runs short of victory. Bowling for BHR were Deoram Narine, Reeaz Mohamed and Brandon Jordon who claimed one wicket each.

AT BUXTON COMMUNITY CENTRE

Defending Champions Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club ‘A’ (BCCA) demolished Mon Repos Cricket Club ‘A’ (MCCA) in 14.3 overs. Winning the toss BCCA invited the visitors MCCA to bat first on a bouncy track and were rattled out for 30. Rawle Merrel 4 – 10 and Andre McFarlane 4 – 11 were too much for the boys from Mon Repos. It took 4.5 overs as BCCA erased the 30 runs but not before losing 5 wickets (31 for 5). MCCA Roopnarine Singh collected 3 – 6 and Navindra Kishan 1 – 12.

AT ENTERPRISE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club ‘B’ (ECCB) won the toss and inserted Lowland Cricket Club (LCC) to bat first. LCC slid to 96 all out with Khusal Beepat hauling 5 wickets for 18 runs and Vis Mangru 2 – 8. Zamamadeen Khan contributed 26 for Lowland. ECCB in reply reached 97 for 1 in the 23rd over. Vishwanauth Gobin was left not out on 37 – 2 X 4, 1 X 6, while Mankat Balkushun 3 X 4 contributed 24. Bowling for LCC Romesh Singh took 1 – 4. ECCB won by 9 wickets.

The competition continues tomorrow, November 10, Golden Grove Cricket Club ‘B’ will clash with Better Hope Cricket Club (B) at Golden Grove Community Centre, Umpire will be Imran Khan.

At Buxton Community Centre Ground, Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club (B) verses Clonbrook Cricket Club – Umpire Ava Baker will be officiating.

At Enterprise Community Centre Ground, Enterprise ‘Busta’ Cricket Club (A) will host Buxton ‘Carl Hooper’ Cricket Club ‘A’ – Umpire will be Gavin D’Aguiar.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Cricket Umpires Association in collaboration with the East Coast Cricket Board will be holding Umpires Training Classes across the East Coast of Demerara. Please Contact Mr. Davteerth Anandjit on 617-8502 for further information and registration.