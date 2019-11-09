Annual reports of Indigenous Peoples’ Commission submitted to Parliament

Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland, yesterday received annual reports spanning 2013 to 2016 from the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission.

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland receives the reports from Chairperson of the Indigenous Peoples’ Commission, Doreen Jacobis.

The simple ceremony was held in the Committee Two chambers at the Public Buildings, where Chairperson Doreen Jacobis, who represented the commission, presented the documents.
The reports are a critical part of the functions of the commission and contain information on the achievements and challenges they would have faced over the stipulated time frame. The House Speaker outlined, directly from the Constitution of Guyana, the importance of this and other commissions.

 

