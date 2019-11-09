Accused pirates charged with murders of four fishermen

The two men who were captured by Suriname authorities and handed over to law enforcement officers in Guyana, yesterday appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of murder committed on four fishermen.

O’Brian Fraser of Epsom Village and Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice, stood before Magistrate Renita Singh. The charge read that the men, between October 5th and 6th, murdered Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Vishnu Seeram, Lamar Petrie and Marvin Tamasar, in Corentyne waters.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until the 14th November, when they will make their second appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court, with the three other men that were previously charged for the said crime.

Fraser and Boodridge, before being handed over to local authorities, were charged in Suriname for an immigration offence.

The men are accused of attacking the SARA-1 fishing vessel with crewmen Kawal Ajai Kissoon, Marvin Tamasar, Lamar Petrie and captained by Vishnu Seeram called “Kevin” approximately 8 miles from the Number 58 foreshore.

Fraser and Boodridge in the company of three others, Narine Dhanraj aka “Chu-Chu-bai, Suresh Sumdatt aka “Buckman and Lennox Grimmond called “Breeze” are accused of attacking the vessel, chopping the men, tying them up, and dumping them overboard before stealing their fish that was caught. Dhanraj, Sumdatt and Grimmond were charged with murder and remanded to prison.

On October 5th 2019, the four fishermen set out to work at sea for two weeks but were instead attacked by men who were on another boat. They were killed and dumped overboard after they put up a fight for their fish. A week later a bound body washed up on the Abary shore, two days later police in Berbice visited the homes of the families to inform them that a boat was found along the Wellington Park foreshore, and just a few days later another bound body washed up at the Abary shore. The remains were identified as those of Lamar Petrie and Kawal Ajai Kissoon by their relatives, while the two other fishermen – Marvin Tamasar and Vishnu Seeram – remain missing.

A post mortem examination conducted on the bodies revealed that they died from drowning and blunt trauma to the head.