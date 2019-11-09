650,000+ registered to vote in upcoming elections … Former Chief Election Officers of Canada, India, Ghana to advise GECOM

Latest update November 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Kemol King
Recent estimates of Guyana’s population tend to place it at 750,000. Sometimes, it hits 800,000 if those doing the assessment are generous. It has not gotten much higher because Guyana’s emigration rate is unusually high.That’s why it would raise quite an alarm that the Revised List of Electors (RLE) is shaping up to have more than 650,000 eligible voters, calculated based on information shared with the media by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday. That figure doesn’t even consider new registrants from the House-to-House data, which are likely to add tens of thousands more.
Nov 09, 2019Trophy Stall has supported the Ryan Boodhoo and Raymond Ali birth anniversary dominoes competition which is set for tomorrow at Air Strip Road, Ogle. Entrance fee is $12,000 and the double six...
