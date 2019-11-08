“When I open the bag, I see the gun so I put it in my pants,” Court hears

“I have to talk the truth,” the words of a teenage father of one after he pleaded guilty to the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition charges.

Nineteen-year-old Shamar Plass was on Wednesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the two charges were read to him.

The charges stated that on November 3, 2019, at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .38 revolver and three live rounds, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

In Plass’s explanation, he told the court, “I left the house li’l early that morning to buy pampers and powder for my baby. Sherwayne Fordyce then came up to me on the road and handed me a black plastic bag and tell me keep it.”

He then added that while he was walking on Laing Avenue, with the plastic bag, unaware of what was inside a police vehicle pulled up and he was arrested.

However, the facts of the charge stated, that around 06:30hrs, police acting on information received went to the said location, and they saw Plass sitting in a chair at the corner of the road.

One of the police officers then asked to conduct a search on the defendant and he made no objection to the search. During the search in the waist of Plass’s pants, the firearm was found concealed in a piece of cloth.

Principal Magistrate McGusty then asked Plass if that is what transpired and he responded by saying, “Is my first time. When I open the bag and see the gun, I put it in my pants. I didn’t know what to do with it.”

The matter was then adjourned to November 21, 2019, for a probation report and the defendant was remanded to prison. His sentencing was deferred until the next court hearing for the matter.