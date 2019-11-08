Wanted robbery suspect turns self over to police – hunt on for two others

One of the men wanted for the alleged robbery under arms committed on a Chinese supermarket at Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice has since turned himself over to authorities in New Amsterdam.

This was confirmed by a police source in Berbice.

Jason Isaacs, of Lot 18 Bristol Street, East Canje, turned himself over to authorities yesterday afternoon following a wanted bulletin published by the GPF with him as a suspect.

Police are still on the hunt for Ravindra Punwasie, called ‘Rajin’, 36, and Doonauth Bissoondyal, called ‘Lil Budhan’, 22; all of East Canje, Berbice in connection with the robbery.

It was previously reported that bandits armed with guns and cutlasses stormed a No. Two Village, East Canje Supermarket, and escaped with cash and other valuables.

Information revealed that the owner, Zhou Chumia, was in the process of closing her establishment when the men stormed into the supermarket.

They reportedly attacked and robbed the Chinese national of over $300,000 in cash and other items from the business before escaping.

Kaieteur News understands that this is not the first time the supermarket was the target of armed robbers. Back in 2017, armed bandits accosted the owner and relieved her of an undisclosed sum of cash.

Meanwhile, a fourth suspect who was already in police custody was yesterday charged with robbery under arms committed on Zhou Chumia at Number Two, East Canje. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the other suspects, are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-5564, 333-2151, 333-2152, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information with be treated with the strictest confidence.