Teen jailed for snatching man’s phone

An 18-year-old boy was yesterday sentenced to spend one year behind bars for stealing a man’s cell phone.

The teen, Chris Pollard had his sentence handed down by Magistrate Annette Singh in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Pollard who is no stranger to the court, was found guilty of the offence, almost three months later after he pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on September 13, 2019 at Camp Street, Georgetown, while being in company of others, he robbed Sachin Narine of one Samsung Galaxy cell phone valued at $45,000.

Prior to that charge, Pollard of 53 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown was charged for a series of robberies. The teen, also known as ‘Godfather’, was sentenced on his eighth charge and the other matters are ongoing.

According to reports, on the day in question around 17:30 hrs, Narine was walking along Camp Street talking on his phone. Suddenly, he felt someone snatch his phone and he immediately turned around to see Pollard, who was with two other males, with his phone.

Pollard then told Narine, “Don’t do ‘nutten’ if we ain’t do you sumptun”.

This caused Narine to raise an alarm and two police officers who were nearby responded. They were able to apprehend Pollard but the cell phone was not recovered.

In March, Pollard was slapped with five counts of robbery. He denied all. The first two charges alleged that on February 14, 2019 and February 19, 2019 at Croal Street Georgetown, he robbed Barrat Danos of US$500 and Natasha Nurse of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone, respectively. He allegedly used personal violence on his victims.

Also it was alleged that on March 4, 2019 at Savage Street, Georgetown. Pollard stole from Rosomania Deamius, one LG cell phone valued US$120, US$1,800 cash and one passport. He also used violence.

It was further alleged that on February 14, 2019 at Croal Street, Pollard, armed with a knife, robbed Anneeza Kissoon of one Samsung 7 Edge cell phone valued at $120,000.

Finally, it was alleged that on February 27, last, at Croal Street, Pollard stole from the person of Keshana Persaud, one Samsung Galaxy Edge cell phone valued at $75,000.

In 2018, he was charged for taking his father’s firearm and ammunition.