Schools NSC Pinktober Windball Cricket nears latter stage

Results in the Sports Officer A. Munroe organised National Sports Commission – AL sport & Tour Promotions Annual Christmas Term Pinktober

Secondary schools Windball Cricket tournament played at the National Gymnasium continued as the event nears its latter stage show several teams recording triumphs.

Kingston Secondary School, who made their return to the sport after more than ten years absence, batted first and scored 103 – 1 with Keisha Butters 48, Makaila Pierre 36 and Lashan Lewis 10.

Camille’s Academy, their opponents, replied with 105 -2, with Ashley Ram 28 and Stacy Flores 40 in a winning chase, while Alicia Mohatrian took 2-10.

In Quarterfinals action – Bishops High rattled up 119 – 1 led by Rebekah Cleto with 62 (6s x 9) and S. Solomon 46. Queenstown Secondary made a successful response with 120-1; Keisha Rawlins 62 (6s x 7) and Aliyah Peters 34.

Charlestown Government Secondary scored 87 – 0 with Makayla McRae 47 and Althea Barnwell 33 against Soesdyke Secondary who made a winning reply with Aaliyah David hitting 30 and Tenisha Hoyte 17.

Mae’s Secondary scored 118 – 0; Christine Ramdial 81 (6s x 12) and Tilleya Madramootoo 18 led the way. Camille’s Academy fell just short at 108 – 1 as S. Flores made 32.

East Ruimveldt Secondary made 148 – 0; Shania Kingston 76 (6s x 12) and Yasonda Hoppie 44 to defeat Kingston Secondary, who replied by 91- 1 with Lashan Lewis 40 and M. Pierre 20 in a losing effort.

The Semifinals, 3rd place and Finals are all fixed for next week.