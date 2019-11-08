Sankar’s inks Clash of Champions deal

Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:23 AM

Sankar’s, through their Valvoline brand has come on board as a major sponsor for the November 16 and 17 Clash of Champions race meet of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s event.

Darsho Singh (right) hands over Sankar’s sponsorship to GMR&SC’s Motielall Deodass.

The company through Darsho Singh handed over the sponsorship cheque during the week expressing its support for the event.
A comment from the company through Singh indicated, “We are more than pleased to support the clash of champions international race meet. We’ve seen it grow throughout the years and we could not pass up the opportunity when they came to us.”
In receiving the sponsorship, GMR&SC Executive Motilall Deodass said, “Valvoline has been involved in racing for a number of years not only in Guyana but across the world.”
“And to have such a big brand partner with us means that we are doing something right in motorsport. We want to thank them for this support and let them know that we will strive for a great race meet.”
Apart from Sankars, other major sponsors include B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Tropical Shipping, MOTUL, ExxonMobil, JAPARTS and Air services.

