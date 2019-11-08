RDC moves to review Kalibur’s Security Contract …Council will not accept security service unless immediate changes are made – RDC

The Region Ten Democratic Council (RDC) has moved a motion, which ultimately signals the end to Kalibur’s security’s contract within the Region.

The motion, which was debated, fiercely, and supported by both sides of the council detailed a long list of infringements committed by the management of Kalibur Security.

Several of the councillors dubbed the security company as the worst possible employer in Guyana currently.

It was disclosed by Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, that at least one of the female security officers who had divulged several information detailing her treatment by the security company was dismissed.

In seeking the Councillors’ views on the issue, Morian said that he is fed up with the operation of the security company. If this is how they operate in other regions, he and his councillors will not allow such to take place.

He said that he doesn’t care who the company may be connected to in Government. His first and foremost responsibility lies with the public and as such, he has had enough from the company. “It seems as though this company is connected to somebody big in society because I can’t see that they are doing all these horrible things to their workers, especially the women, and despite us meeting with them for three different times and relaying our concerns on numerous occasions, not a single thing has changed.

“So let me say that I don’t care if they are connected with anyone in Government. Once I am the Regional Chairman, Kalibur will no longer be working in Region Ten if this is their approach,” a frustrated Regional Chairman said.

Head of the Welfare and Women’s committee on the Council, Denise Belgrave, in support of the Chairman’s suggestion said that she continues to be appalled by the actions taken against workers of the security company.

She echoed similar sentiments raised by several other councilors, noting that women are being dismissed because they refused to work after two consecutive shifts and after they would have completed 16 hours.

Others who refuse to consent to sexual pressures made by supervisors and other senior officials within the company are also sent home.

She declared that the security company is only doing this because the majority of its Region Ten workers are women who in many cases are single parents.

“As a woman, I am hurt deeply by the actions of several of the supervisors against their female employees and I stand in support of my Regional Chairman as a fellow Councillor to end Kalibur Security’s tenure.”

Councillor Belgrave described the conditions that many women are forced to work under as totally horrible. She questioned why after all the numerous complaints, the company is still being given a contract to operate within the Region.

She said that she supports the RC’s decision that the company should only be allowed to work once immediate and drastic changes are made with the company recognising that it must have unequivocal respect for women at all levels irrespective of their economic and or social situation in life

Regional Executive Officer and Clerk of the Meeting, Orrin Gordon, said that he questioned the contract since earlier this year. He said he had expressed some serious concerns but was informed that the contract is not prepared and determined in Region Ten but in Georgetown. “Earlier this year from around March, I asked several questions and was told that this is done in Georgetown. However, I would like to report that the company is presently not operating with a contract as there is no contract in place for Kalibur Security,” Gordon said.