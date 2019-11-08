Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police raid uncovers stolen articles, 13- arrested

Nov 08, 2019 News 0

Police acting on information yesterday carried out a raid on several homes and hideouts located at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Some of the stolen items that were seized from the raids

Some of the stolen items that were seized from the raids

The raid was carried out by 21 police ranks stationed at the Kuru Kururu outpost between 04:00hrs and 11:00hrs.
During the seven-hour raid, a number of stolen items including one motorcycle, five generators, two weeding machines, a number of mechanical tools, a number of car doors and other parts, one minibus shell, and a Toyota 192 motorcar shell were seized by the policemen.
According to reports, several persons within the area and surrounding communities have already approached the police station and have identified some of the articles to be their stolen property.
Over the past few months, the police force has been carrying out raid in several communities with the aim of dismantling gangs that have been interfering with the wellbeing of residents in the communities.

Some of the stolen items that were seized from the raids

Some of the stolen items that were seized from the raids

Recently, 19 persons were arrested when police carried out a raid on homes located at Diamond, Craig and Grove Village on East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Police sources indicated that persons are lodging complaint at different police stations, stating that because of the upcoming Christmas season that is widely associated with shopping.
Many individuals are being robbed by unknown persons who lurk in their respective communities with criminal intentions.
These police raids are expected to be carried out in other communities.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Savory hit sedate debut fifty as Jaguars beat WIEP by two wickets

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Savory hit sedate debut fifty as Jaguars...

Nov 08, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad On a day in which rain was forecast, there was hot sun and a few showers but this did not affect the opening encounter of the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup between last...
Read More
Hammie Green Annual football on Sunday back at Den Amstel Ground

Hammie Green Annual football on Sunday back at...

Nov 08, 2019

ISG, Survival Supermarket and Windjammer backs Clash of Champions

ISG, Survival Supermarket and Windjammer backs...

Nov 08, 2019

Browne and Jordan help St. Pius to comfortable win

Browne and Jordan help St. Pius to comfortable

Nov 08, 2019

Schools NSC Pinktober Windball Cricket nears latter stage

Schools NSC Pinktober Windball Cricket nears...

Nov 08, 2019

Sankar’s inks Clash of Champions deal

Sankar’s inks Clash of Champions deal

Nov 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon is crafty

    What happens if Exxon refuses to pay the 2% royalty and the 12.5% profit oil which is due to Guyana? What will the Department... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019