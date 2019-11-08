Police raid uncovers stolen articles, 13- arrested

Police acting on information yesterday carried out a raid on several homes and hideouts located at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The raid was carried out by 21 police ranks stationed at the Kuru Kururu outpost between 04:00hrs and 11:00hrs.

During the seven-hour raid, a number of stolen items including one motorcycle, five generators, two weeding machines, a number of mechanical tools, a number of car doors and other parts, one minibus shell, and a Toyota 192 motorcar shell were seized by the policemen.

According to reports, several persons within the area and surrounding communities have already approached the police station and have identified some of the articles to be their stolen property.

Over the past few months, the police force has been carrying out raid in several communities with the aim of dismantling gangs that have been interfering with the wellbeing of residents in the communities.

Recently, 19 persons were arrested when police carried out a raid on homes located at Diamond, Craig and Grove Village on East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police sources indicated that persons are lodging complaint at different police stations, stating that because of the upcoming Christmas season that is widely associated with shopping.

Many individuals are being robbed by unknown persons who lurk in their respective communities with criminal intentions.

These police raids are expected to be carried out in other communities.