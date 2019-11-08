Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Piracy attack… Captured Piracy suspects for court today

Nov 08, 2019 News 0

The two other suspects who were captured and arrested in Suriname last week by Dutch authorities were handed over to local authorities Wednesday night. They are set to be charged today jointly for the murder of four fishermen killed in Corentyne waters between October 5 and October 6, last.

O’Brian Fraser

Anonth Boodrage

According to police sources, the file was prepared and sent for advice to the DPP yesterday and the men are expected to appear in court for the murders.
The two suspects, O’Brian Fraser, of Cromarty Village and Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice were caught in Suriname after a wanted bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force.
Three others who were charged for the four fishermen’s murder had confessed while they were in police custody and named Fraser and Boodridge as accomplices in the crime.
They confessed to attacking the fishermen some eight miles out from the Number 58 Village shore for their catch but after the men put up a fight, they dealt them several chops, tied them up and dumped them overboard.
A week later, a body washed up on the Abary shore in Region Five followed by the fishermen’s boat, which was found along the Wellington Park shore.
A second body surfaced a few days later.
Dead and found are Ajai Kissoon of Letter Kenny, and Lamar Petrie of Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant. Two other crewmen Marvin, Tamasar and Vishnu Seeram are still missing.

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Savory hit sedate debut fifty as Jaguars beat WIEP by two wickets

Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Savory hit sedate debut fifty as Jaguars...

Nov 08, 2019

By Sean Devers in Trinidad On a day in which rain was forecast, there was hot sun and a few showers but this did not affect the opening encounter of the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup between last...
Read More
Hammie Green Annual football on Sunday back at Den Amstel Ground

Hammie Green Annual football on Sunday back at...

Nov 08, 2019

ISG, Survival Supermarket and Windjammer backs Clash of Champions

ISG, Survival Supermarket and Windjammer backs...

Nov 08, 2019

Browne and Jordan help St. Pius to comfortable win

Browne and Jordan help St. Pius to comfortable

Nov 08, 2019

Schools NSC Pinktober Windball Cricket nears latter stage

Schools NSC Pinktober Windball Cricket nears...

Nov 08, 2019

Sankar’s inks Clash of Champions deal

Sankar’s inks Clash of Champions deal

Nov 08, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Exxon is crafty

    What happens if Exxon refuses to pay the 2% royalty and the 12.5% profit oil which is due to Guyana? What will the Department... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019