Piracy attack… Captured Piracy suspects for court today

The two other suspects who were captured and arrested in Suriname last week by Dutch authorities were handed over to local authorities Wednesday night. They are set to be charged today jointly for the murder of four fishermen killed in Corentyne waters between October 5 and October 6, last.

According to police sources, the file was prepared and sent for advice to the DPP yesterday and the men are expected to appear in court for the murders.

The two suspects, O’Brian Fraser, of Cromarty Village and Anonth Boodridge of Belvedere Village, Corentyne, Berbice were caught in Suriname after a wanted bulletin was issued by the Guyana Police Force.

Three others who were charged for the four fishermen’s murder had confessed while they were in police custody and named Fraser and Boodridge as accomplices in the crime.

They confessed to attacking the fishermen some eight miles out from the Number 58 Village shore for their catch but after the men put up a fight, they dealt them several chops, tied them up and dumped them overboard.

A week later, a body washed up on the Abary shore in Region Five followed by the fishermen’s boat, which was found along the Wellington Park shore.

A second body surfaced a few days later.

Dead and found are Ajai Kissoon of Letter Kenny, and Lamar Petrie of Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant. Two other crewmen Marvin, Tamasar and Vishnu Seeram are still missing.