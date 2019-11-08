National Medicines Policy launched

With the aim of proving a framework to facilitate improved health outcomes through safe, effective, affordable, accessible and quality pharmaceutical commodities and services to the public, the Ministry of Public Health and the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), yesterday launched the Guyana National Medicines Policy (GNMP).

During the ceremonial launch, the Chief Medical Officer, Shamdeo Persaud, noted that Guyana has not been doing well in the assessment of the millennial goals in 2015, however with the launch of this policy, Guyana can have that objective achieved.

The National Pharmacy Services, (NPS), with its mandate to advance the health and well-being of Guyanese through quality pharmaceutical services, is the arm of the MOPH responsible for the establishment and implementation of the GNMP.

A draft GNMP was previously prepared in 2007. It was used as base document in to formulation of the GNMP. Current international practices were then incorporated with efforts directed by a technical NPS team under the guidance and supervision of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shamdeo Persaud, and the National Director of Pharmacy Services (NDPS).

The GNMP comprehensively covers all aspects of pharmaceutical services within Guyana such as the manufacture, supply chain system, medicine regulation, quality assurance, financing selection and rational use, as well as monitoring an evaluation.

The policy further includes the development of human resources towards proving a skilled and competent workforce research and development with the inclusion of strategies for international cooperation to improve the pharmaceutical sector in Guyana.

“These guidelines serve as the benchmark… when medicines are used. So even if someone receives treatment for a condition in the private sector and it is not in accordance with the guidelines, [the patients] may have a reason to contest such treatment and even seek recourse for inappropriate treatment,” the CMO explained.

The rational use of medicine is also high on the agenda on the policy since it is critical to ensuring safety medicines are provided by a national system throughout the healthcare system.

Dr. Persaud added that rational use has come under scrutiny with the advent to antimicrobial drug resistance.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, stressed that the policy cannot be overemphasised. It is the duty of any Government to ensure optimum healthcare of its citizens.

She stated, “Our responsibility is to ensure that we not only have the drugs but that procurement storage, prescribing and dispensing of drugs are done in a safe manner and that the efficacy of the efficacy of the medicines are above board.”