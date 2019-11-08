NAMILCO on board for the Hammie Green 9-a-side inter-ward football

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) has sponsored the winner and 3rd place trophy for the Hammie Green Annual 9-a-side

Inter-Ward Football Competition to commemorate the 85th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister and Georgetown City Mayor Hamilton Green.

NAMILCO has always been a proud supporter of any kind of sporting activity and will continue to do so, since this channel our youths who are the future of our country, into the right direction. We hope they use this as a platform to reach greater heights.

Congratulations to the former Prime Minister and Georgetown City Mayor Hamilton Green on his 85th birth anniversary from the Management and Staff of NAMILCO.