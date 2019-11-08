Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:51 AM

NAMILCO on board for the Hammie Green 9-a-side inter-ward football

Nov 08, 2019 Sports 0

The National Milling Company of Guyana Inc. (NAMILCO) has sponsored the winner and 3rd place trophy for the Hammie Green Annual 9-a-side

Mr. Lennox Arthur Chief Coordinator receiving the trophies from NAMILCO’s staff Preya Chunilall.

Inter-Ward Football Competition to commemorate the 85th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister and Georgetown City Mayor Hamilton Green.
NAMILCO has always been a proud supporter of any kind of sporting activity and will continue to do so, since this channel our youths who are the future of our country, into the right direction. We hope they use this as a platform to reach greater heights.
Congratulations to the former Prime Minister and Georgetown City Mayor Hamilton Green on his 85th birth anniversary from the Management and Staff of NAMILCO.

 

 

  Exxon is crafty

    What happens if Exxon refuses to pay the 2% royalty and the 12.5% profit oil which is due to Guyana? What will the Department...

