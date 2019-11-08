Mix Up capture West Side Jamboree dominoes title

Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:51 AM
Led by Mark Wiltshire and Navin Singh, Mix Up chalked 78 games to win the final of the West Side Jamboree dominoes competition which was contested yesterday at Uitvlugt.
Wiltshire turned in 17 games, while Singh made 16 as Mix Up beat Brave with 73 games and Gold for Money on 66 in the final.
Rawl Peters made the maximum 18 games, while Andre Foo scored 17 for the runner up side. Gold for Money were spearheaded by Shawn Morgan and John Chance with 15 and 14 games respectively.
Mix Up won the semi final encounter, marking 77 games, ahead of Brave 71 and TNT 66. Ganesh Sankar and Tony Smith marked 16 games apiece for Mix Up, while Foo scored the maximum 18 and Gilbert Mendonca 17 for Brave. Ryan Boodhoo scored 17 and Linden Bowman 16 for TNT. Peters was named man-of-the-match in the final.
Mix Up pocketed a trophy and $200,000, Brave a trophy and $100,000 and Gold for Money a trophy and $80,000. TNT took home $20,000 for finishing fourth.
