ISG, Survival Supermarket and Windjammer backs Clash of Champions

Industrial Supply Guyana (ISG) that is the sole distributors of National Petroleum (NP) products in Guyana along with Survival Supermarket and

Windjammer Hotel and International Restaurant have signed on as the important sponsors for next weekend’s Clash of Champions International Race meet which will see competitors from Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Jamaica, USA and England.

The event is being organised by local racing authority, the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), and it feature a 23-race programme inclusive of the final round of the SR3 Radical Caribbean showdown.

During a handing over this week, Windjammer’s managing director Carey Griffith told the media, “We are really happy to be back on board again with motorsport.”

“We’ve sponsored circuit racing and endurance racing before and while this isn’t our first drag racing venture, we believe that this event is going to be huge,” Griffith said.

The business, in the past, has housed foreign racers that have ventured here for various events under the GMR&SC including the last international drag race.

“We have always enjoyed a great partnership with them (GMR&SC) and this time it’s no different”, Griffith continued.