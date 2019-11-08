Hammie Green Annual football on Sunday back at Den Amstel Ground

This year’s 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Competition to commemorate the 85th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister and City Mayor Hamilton Green, which kicks off on Sunday with eight matches, have had to be switched back to the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara, venue for the entire tournament, following a few hiccups with the Uitvlugt venue.

Coordinator Lennox Arthur made the disclosure yesterday and stated that all systems are in place for the start of the event and several sponsors have begun to trickle in as a few have made pledges of support.

All said, the annual event, which will feature teams from East Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara, Georgetown and West Berbice battling those from the host community, will see some $400,000 in prize money on offer along with the individual accolades.

Among those either offering or pledging assistance to date are NAMILCO, Ministry of Communities, Cummings Electrical, International Pharmaceutical Agency (IPA), Guyoil, BK International, Gafoors, Ready Mix, Ricks and Sari, New Thriving, TecnoMills, AH&L Kissoon, China Trading, Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of National Resources, National Sports Commission and the Guyana Police Force.

The opening games, which start from 4:00pm Sunday, will see: Sara Lodge versus Kuru Kururu, Goed Fortuin vs. Plaisance, Wales vs. Timehri, Bagotville vs. Soesdyke, Bourda Blues vs. Durban Backlands, Charlestown vs. Gaza, Casa Coima FC vs. Hurry Ate and GT Kanaimas vs. Stewartville.

The winners of the games listed will clash to advance to the latter stages. Game 1 winner will play game 3 winner, 2 vs. 4, 5 vs. 7 and 6 vs. 8.

More matches will be played on November 17 with the quarters, semis, third place and final being played on Sunday, December 1.

The winning team will take home $200,000 and NAMILCO trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $100,000 and Ministry of Communities trophy, $60,000 and the NAMILCO trophy and $40,000 and the Cummings Electrical trophy respectively. The winning and runner-up teams will also receive hampers from Ricks and Sari. The player with the most goals will get a Dinette chair from China Trading and a single bed from AH&L Kissoon.

Coordinator, former national football coach, Lennox Arthur has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who have come on board and have pledged assistance. He indicated he is expecting a keenly contested tournament and is encouraging fans to come out and see many of the current and future football stars on show.