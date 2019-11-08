Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:33 AM

Grove men freed on gun, ammo charges

Nov 08, 2019 News 0

Jason Hunte, 32 and Terrence Frank, both of Grove, East Bank Demerara were freed of gun and ammunition charges after a no-case submission was

Jason Hunte

upheld by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrates’ Court. They were charged with, Michael Vanderstoop, 30, also of Grove, East Bank Demerara
According to the charges leveled against them, on September 6, 2018 at Samatta Point, East Bank Demerara, they had a .9mm Ruger pistol, along with six rounds of 9mm ammunition and four rounds of .45 ammunition in their possession when they were not the holders of firearm licences.
At the men’s first court appearance, on September 12, 2018, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Vanderstoop pleaded guilty to the charges. He was handed a two-year prison sentence along with a fine of $100,000.
The other two were remanded to prison. The Police Prosecutor had contended that on the day in question, police intercepted motorcar PSS 4118 after receiving certain information. Five men, including Hunte, Vanderstoop and Frank, were inside the car where the illegal gun and ammo were allegedly found in a bag. Vanderstoop and Hunte were in the back seat while Frank was in the front passenger seat.
At the close of the prosecution’s case, the men’s lawyer, Patrice Henry, made a no-case submission that was upheld by the Magistrate. Henry, in the submission, argued that the prosecution was unable to lead any evidence to satisfy that Hunte and his co-accused had knowledge of what was inside of the bag.
The lawyer also argued that the prosecution had failed to prove that the men had control of the car. Essentially, Henry advanced that the elements of the offence were not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

