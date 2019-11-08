GPL’s Deputy CEO, HR Director sacked – Board asked to meet urgently today

Two long-serving senior executives of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) have been sacked but it appears that a number of Board members were left in the dark.

They are now asking for a Board meeting as early as today.

Reportedly asked to hand over his keys and vehicle on Wednesday was Bal Persaud, the Human Resources Director, and Renford Homer, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in Charge of Administration.

Homer was reportedly told that his contract was not being renewed yesterday.

His contract expired in June, Kaieteur News was told.

Sources disclosed that on Wednesday, GPL Chairman, Rawle Lucas, wrote Board members and informed them that based on the advice of CEO, Albert Gordon, a decision has been taken not to renew the contracts of the two officials. Both of them have been with GPL for more than a decade.

However, there was immediate push-back by Board members.

One member questioned whether the decisions were in keeping with the procedures.

One official told Kaieteur News that one thing is sure- there was no meeting of the Board of Directors to okay the decisions.

GPL has been coming under fire for decades now for failure to halt the blackout due to generator failures as well as transmission and distribution problems.

As recent as over the weekend, the state-owned company announced that it had ran out of fuel, forcing a decision to cut powers to several communities on the coastlands.

GPL blamed the problem on a delay in a fuel shipment of Heavy Fuel Oil.

The company has been asking for over US$100M to solve generation problems and fix other faults on the medium term.

Government has said that it is looking at natural gas from its oil fields and renewable energy on the long term to fulfill its energy needs.

In the case of GPL, under consecutive administrations the company has been rated as the worst utility in terms of service.