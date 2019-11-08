Elections fall between Christmas and Good Friday

De amount of noise people mekking about cleaning up de voters’ list enough to give people headache. GECOM seh dem got more than 20,000 people who didn’t pick up dem ID card since 2008.

One thing fuh sure; if dem didn’t collect dem ID card in eleven years dem boys wan know if some of dem would even recognize demself if dem had to uplift de card. And everybody know how GECOM camera would tek a man and mek he look like a crappo.

But dem boys hear dat dem got some people who don’t live in Guyana but dem does come home to vote. Dat was a trick a certain political party do. Twenty thousand votes is four seats and Guyana got nuff people living in dem farrin country.

De thing is dat dem people couldn’t come home to get register and dat is why dem had so much noise about de house to house registration. Dem farrin people would be struck from de list. And even when GECOM seh it gun match de people against dem ID card dat and all cause nuff noise.

But dem boys seh stricter de government wiser de population. De GECOM lady seh she gon publish de names in four newspapers. Of course, people gon see who deh or who dead. Then GECOM gon send letter to de address wheh de people seh dem live and of course, if dem living there dem have to respond.

Dem boys willing to bet dat dem gon hear more noise. De GECOM Lady seh de people can vote but dem must have some form of ID. Dat mean dem can use dem passport or dem birth certificate once it official.

Dis is de only time people does try to prove dem is Guyanese. Outside of dat dem don’t care if Christmas fall pon Good Friday. Dat is why Soulja Bai holding elections in March. Dat is between Christmas and Good Friday,

Talk half and watch who name deh pon de list.