Correction / Apology

Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:39 AM
In our Thursday November 7 edition, under the headline, “Leonora man found dead at market’, we incorrectly used a picture of one Lakeram Doodnauth.
Mr. Doodnauth carried the same name as the subject of the article whose body was found at the Leonora Market on Tuesday.
The Mr. Lakeram Doodnauth whose photograph was published is very much alive.
We wish to unreservedly apologise to Lakeram Doodnauth and his family over this grave error.
We also apologise for any embarrassment, which we may have caused.
