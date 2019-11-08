Colonial Medical Super50 Cup Savory hit sedate debut fifty as Jaguars beat WIEP by two wickets

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

On a day in which rain was forecast, there was hot sun and a few showers but this did not affect the opening encounter of the Colonial Medical Super50 Cup between last year’s runners-up Guyana Jaguars and West Indies Emerging Players (WIEP) at the Brian Lara Academy yesterday.

The Jaguars, hunting a 10th 50-over title and first since 2005, got their campaign off to a successful start with a two-wicket victory.

Only in the X1 because of a minor Surgery to Anthony Bramble, 24-year-old Essequibo left-hander Kemol Savory made full use of the unexpected opportunity to play and after a decent job behind the stumps hit a carefully constructed half-century on debut to spur the Jaguars to a hard fought victory in a less than clinical batting performance.

Frugal bowling from Jamaican off-spinner Ramaal Lewis (2-17 from 10 overs), controlled left-arm spin from Veerasammy Permaul (3-34 from 10) and a lively spell from Ronsford Beaton (2-36 from 8) limited the West Indies Emerging Players to 185-8 when their 50 expired in fluctuating weather conditions.

Part-time left arm spinner Chanderpaul Hemraj bowled nine overs and conceded just 27 runs as the Jaguars kept the shackles on the youngsters.

The 26-year-old Bajan Justin Greaves led the fight with a responsible 55 from 88 balls with just a six and a four before Guya

nese Kevin Sinclair, who hit two sixes in an unbeaten 37-ball 35, Ronald Cato who made 37 from 64 balls with two fours and six and burly left-hander Gidron Pope, dropped twice in his 25 from 61 balls with two fours and six, all got starts.

The Jaguars in reply reached 189-8 off 50 overs after Pacer Harding (4-35) picked up the first three wickets to leave them on 40-3.

Man-of-the-Match Savory finished not out on 71 from 146 balls with six fours and a six but his 102 dot balls would be a cause for concern.

Barnwell hit 36 from 31 balls and Johnathon Foo’s 28 lasted 29 balls but they along with Hemraj’s 18 were the only double figure scores from the Jaguars’ batsmen.

Jaguars, who left out Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie and the injured Bramble, opted the field in overcast conditions and Pope was dropped off Beaton before Kimani Melius (8) was taken at mid-off as Permaul made the breakthrough at 24-1.

Pope (10) dropped again off Permaul at 24-1, rubbed salt into the wound when he swept the left arm spinner for six.

Joshua DaSillva (3) was run out at 37-2 before the left-handed Pope who rode his luck well saw the 50 posted in the 17th over as sunshine returned in all its glory.

Pope was bowled by Lewis at 50-3 before the Jamaican off-spinner struck again, 10 runs later, when he trapped Lenardo Julien LBW for one.

Cato and Greaves played some lovely shots on the lush green and fast outfield as dark ominous clouds gathered before Cato received a perfect in-swinging yorker from Beaton which knocked him off his feet and crashed into the stumps at 131-5.

Sinclair, who stroked the ball nicely and Greaves, put up stout resistance.

Greaves reached his maiden 50 from 80 balls with a six and a four before he was dismissed by Permaul at 153-6 as the sun returned.

Sinclair, the only Guyanese in the team since Ashmead Nedd was left out yesterday, soon found his rhythm and played some lovely drives.

Beaton removed Dominique Drakes (4) and Permaul sent back Keon Harding as Sinclair finished unbeaten, 16 short of a fifty in his first match in West Indies colours.

The Jaguars began their chase badly when Tagenarine Chanderpaul (3) was LBW to Harding at 5-1 before Chanderpaul Hemraj and debutant Kemol Savory, only in the side because of Bramble’s unavailability, took the score to 40 before Harding, bowling with good pace on a slow track, struck twice when he bowled Hemraj for 18 and removed Skipper Leon Johnson for a duck as the Jaguars slipped to 40-3.

Barnwell joined the rock solid Savory and dominated a 56-run fourth wicket stand with some pugnacious

shots while Savory who plays for Police locally, played the supporting role.

But when well set for a big score Barnwell was dismissed by Jermaine Levy at 96-4 before Raymon Reifer (5) was caught and bowled by Sinclair at 118-5.

Savory batting patiently, eventually reached his 50 but it took 112 balls and reached the boundary four times and cleared it once.

Jonathon Foo, returned to Regional Cricket for the first time in close to two years, flicked Levy for four and clipped spinner Boyce for another boundary to get his innings going before Drakes had him for 28 and Lewis and Permaul fell without scoring eight wickets were down.

Clinton Pestano joined Savory with 10 needed from 12 balls, Savory, who faced 102 dot balls in his innings, faced a maiden from Levey.

Pestano hit the first ball for four and two byes were taken from the second. Pestano got a single from the third while Savory missed the fourth and skied the fifth into no man’s land and scampered two before

finishing the match with a Dil-scoop for four.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Bramble, who had a bandage on his head, disclosed that he went to the Hospital to get a growth on his head cut and despite feeling slight pain from the incision he should be back on the field in a few days.

The Berbician, who has 58 dismissals and a half-century in 50-over cricket, says he is looking forward to getting back behind the stumps for his Country as quickly as possible.

The Jaguars play their next game tomorrow at the Queens Park Oval against host T&T from 13:30hrs in another day/night fixture.

Meanwhile, centuries from Darren Bravo and Jeremy Salazano saw T&T overcome 238 made by the Windwards comfortably yesterday.

Barbados won by 75 runs at Warner Park, Basseterre over Jamaica. Barbados made 265 (50 ov) as Jamaica replied with 190 (39.5/50 ov).