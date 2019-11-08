Chameli takes feature Nand Persaud Sprint Classic

Chameli of the Shivkaran Stables with Jamaican Jockey Kevin Blake on the mount upstaged the field to take the feature at the Nand Persaud and Company Sprint Classic horserace meet. The event was held at the Company’s racing facility at Macedonia Estate, #36 Village, Corentyne, and organised by their Sky Plus promotion group.

Running in the feature G3 and lower, four furlongs event, Cameli, which was trained by Gray, had been showing promise before. The horse took this opportunity to beat a top flight field as Golden Dancer and TNT, both of Nand Persaud Stable, finished second and third with Silver and Things fourth.

The win was worth $225,000 compliments of Banks DIH Limited and the Republic Bank Trophy.

Not this Time showed that it was time for it to celebrate as the racehorse ran away with the H3 Maiden and Guyana-Bred Open race from Storm Dancer and Miss Olympic.

Bodyguard showed that it was capable of handling itself to easily win the event for 2-year-old maiden Guyana-Bred horses. Perfect Storm, Face D Fire and Awesome Bandit were no match for the animal.

The L open event was keenly contested with Cherish Me and Touch the Cash being given a dead heat for first place as Plane Land touched down third and Awesome Banner fourth.

The ‘L Non-Winners’ event was won by Back Track ahead of Careful Choice, Rickey and Star Quality.

Among the sponsors of this event was Banks DIH Limited under its Banks Beer brand, Trophy Stall, Republic Bank, Poonai’s Pharmacy and NTN Television. The Champion Jockey, stable and trainers were rewarded with trophies compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda market.

An enjoyable day was had by all with fun activities and the Big Screen TV showing replays throughout the day. The event was organised by The Nand Persaud group of Companies and their Sky Plus Promotion group.

The event was incident free with the organisers thanking B Division Commander Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus and ranks of the division.

Mohendra Persaud was the Coordinator.