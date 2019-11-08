Bus driver breaks friend’s foot then takes him to the hospital

A disagreement between two friends has now led to one nursing a broken leg, and other injuries and the other facing a wounding charge in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Marlon King, a bus driver, was Wednesday arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty. He denied the charge which alleged that on October 25, 2019 at Water Street, Georgetown, he inflicted grievous bodily harm on Godfrey Felix.

The victim, who was able to make a court appearance Wednesday, stood with the aid of crutches before the magistrate. He stated that the incident arose as a result of some ‘stupid’ talking between he and his friend.

“Your worship we’re good friends but this thing was because of a ‘lil stupid’ talking we had and we start fight. After it done, Marlon carried me to Woodlands Hospital and paid for my x-ray to be done. He even said he will look after me until I can work back.”

According to the victim, he was also cuffed to the face and he fainted. However, the blow was so powerful that he did not even realise that he was hit.

“I didn’t even know I get cuff. Is when I wake up, people tell me and when I feel me face, it was swollen.”

Despite this, it appears that the issue has been resolved as Felix claimed that the defendant has agreed to compensate him.

He said they had a discussion and agreed on a compensation of $360,000 which will be paid over a three-month period.

Therefore, the magistrate released the 39-year-old defendant on self-bail and instructed him to return to court on November 25, next for a report on the agreement of compensation.