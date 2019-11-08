Browne and Jordan help St. Pius to comfortable win

Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:25 AM
Brian Browne and Kevin Jordan turned in useful performances with the bat to lead St. Pius Primary to a 79-run win over Rama Krishna when play in
the Guyana Cricket Board/Cricket West Indies kiddy cricket competition continued yesterday with action in the Georgetown zone.
St. Pius Primary took first strike and managed 157-5. Openers Gordon Austin and Jamal Fraser added 25 before Austin fell for 12 and Fraser for 15. Brain Browne’s fine form continued as he shared in useful partnerships with Donovan Welcome (12) and Kevin Jordan.
Browne struck two fours and three sixes in a top score of 46, while Jordan made 42 not out with four fours and two sixes; Elijah Scott hit 10 off two balls in the last over.
Rama Krishna Primary responded with 78-7 in 14 overs. They lost wickets at regular intervals before Mario Paul slammed one four and five sixes in a robust 36, but his efforts weren’t supported by the other batters, with opener Kyle Persaud (10) being the only other to reach double figures. Action continues today at Everest Cricket Club ground.
