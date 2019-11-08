Attempted murder charge for man who struck victim to head

A 56-year-old man of Five Miles Kamaka, North West District (NWD), was yesterday granted bail by a city magistrate on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly ‘hammered’ an intruder to the head.

Ronald John, called ‘Coolie Boy John’, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was not required to plead to the offence as the charge was made indictable.

It was alleged that on November 2, 2019 at Five Miles Kamaka, he wounded Anthony Atkinson with intent to commit murder.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, the victim was passing the home of the defendant when he saw an individual with whom he previously had a misunderstanding.

Atkinson stopped and had an exchange of words with the individual. John then intervened by dealing the victim several lashes about the body. He then picked up a hammer, which he used to lash Atkinson twice to the head.

Prosecutor Mansfield further mentioned that the victim was admitted to the hospital for two days before he was later discharged. It was noted that the injuries he sustained are life threatening and can cause disabilities.

However, John told the court that the victim who is also known as ‘Marky’ chopped him to his hand.

“This man very ignorant and when he come in my yard I ask him to leave. He then come back with a cutlass and start fire chops at me.”

“In me yard, he come to chop me and was a wood I pelt he with. I didn’t knock he with no hammer.”

According to the defendant, Atkinson is known for violent behaviour as there were previous incidents during which he stabbed and chopped persons.

The prosecutor had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant; however, he asked that conditions be attached to same.

Magistrate McLennan then released John on bail in the sum of $100,000. She then instructed him that he is to not come within 50 feet of the victim. “If you see Atkinson coming that means you should run the other way and fast too.”

The matter was then adjourned until January 7, 2020.