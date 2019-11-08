Albion sugar workers protest again for wage increase

Hundreds of sugar workers attached to the Albion Sugar Estate yesterday morning protested in front the factory for wage increases to be made available to them.

The disgruntled workers argued that they have not received any increases since 2014 and have mentioned the difficulties encountered with what they consider meagre wages to take care of their families.

Working with the estate for 28 years and a father of six, McKenzie told Kaieteur News from the protest line while representing his colleagues that he desperately needs a wage increase.

“Since 2014, we don’t have no increase. It’s by time now that the government should stick to this and make sure we get something. We need a wage increase, na want, we need a wage increase because this is not easy”.

He added that the “cost of living gone sky high and we get children to go school, bills to pay and we barely working three and four days for this whole crop, and that can’t maintain we family.”

McKenzie said the most they are paid is $2500 for a day’s work, this he said is not sufficient when working only three days.

According to the estate worker, the issue was raised several times with management but their cries have fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Regional Representative for GAWU, Harvey Tombron, told this publication that he believes protesting and striking is a way for workers to express their frustration over matters that are beyond their control. He added that while other sectors are reaping benefits and increases the sugar workers were shoved to sidelines.

“They are out here this morning to send a message to GuySuCo that they need to come on board and engage the union meaningfully so that there can be something on the table for them”, he said.

Tombron added, “They are frustrated here now, it has long been overdue and the workers are going to continue the strike action if GuySuCo continues to drag their foot on the negotiation process”.

He stressed that while the increase is one of the major issues affecting the workers, there are other major issues that are not being dealt with but when it is highlighted by the workers, management appears to not care.

He is calling on the management of GuySuCo to listen to the workers and their burning issues. He is also calling on them to treat their human resources better.