AFC exec “thrown out” of Region Six RDC meeting

Latest update November 8th, 2019 12:23 AM
An Alliance For Change executive member from Berbice was yesterday thrown out of the Region Six Regional Democratic Council’s statutory meeting by Regional Chairman David Armogan after a back-and-forth between the two.
Derek Basdeo was asked to leave the boardroom by the Chairman after he did not follow the Armogan’s warning to remain quiet while he was addressing councillors.
The issue began when Basdeo raised his hands to ask a question while a medical professional was making a presentation. Armogan paused the presentation and announced that only councillors were allowed to speak at the meeting and not persons visiting as an observer, a role in which Basdeo attended the meeting.
The AFC executive, after the conclusion of the presentation, stood up to tell the Chairman that it was unfair that he could not ask any questions and grunted loudly in the meeting. This forced Armogan to say, “I am going to ask this guy to leave the meeting or I will be forced to adjourn this meeting.”
At that point, Basdeo got up to leave but not before telling the Chairman, “You are being a chicken boy; you are a selfish boy”. Councillors on the PPP side then shouted that he was being disrespectful and told him to “get out”.
After Basdeo left the boardroom, Armogan told the councillors, “This is just like the parliament; we operate here like the local parliament. We invited the (medical professional) and not like this is a public forum. He [Basdeo] is not a councillor here”.
Basdeo has since stated that he volunteered to leave the room.
